June 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras inside a Missouri home recorded the moment a dog turned on the kitchen stove, starting a fire that severely damaged the house. The Kansas City Fire Department and Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the Riss Lake neighborhood of Parkville and they rescued two dogs, who were the only occupants of the structure at the time of the fire.

PARKVILLE, MO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO