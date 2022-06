LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Southbound traffic at Loop 287 at U.S. 69 south in Lufkin, near Pilot, is at a crawl due to an 18-wheeler that caught fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was not injured in the incident. Please expect delays as Lufkin Police and Fire work to clear in the scene and use caution in the area.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO