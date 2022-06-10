ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things that made us smile this week

By Annie Reneau
Ah, June. The month of graduations, weddings and summer break. Definitely one of the top three months of the year for joy.

It's also a month to celebrate liberation, as Juneteenth and Pride remind us that all humans deserve to be free from oppression and that the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belong to each and every one of us.

June means outdoor fun as well. Barbecues. Picnics. The weather in June is usually delightful as the days get longer and stretch well into the evening. By summer solstice, we'll still see the sun's rays at 9:30 p.m. where I live. All of that light makes bedtime a little tricky for the kids, but who cares. Long summer evenings are the stuff childhood memories are made of.

Yes, June is good.

This week's roundup reflects a bit of June's joy. We have heartwarming graduation stories, some delightful dancing, some cute doggos (of course) and some humans being hilarious. So whether you're heading out for a weekend of fun or holed up in COVID isolation (yes, we're still spreading that stuff around), take a few minutes and enjoy these snippets of delight.

1. High school grads showed up at their kindergarten teacher's house to surprise her.

@kimhamilton15

#kindergartentograduation

www.tiktok.com

#kindergartentograduation

They were the last class she taught before she retired. She was so proud. We don't deserve teachers. Read the story here.

2. Speaking of pride, check out this sweet mama doggo and her new pups.

twitter.com

“This dog just gave birth to 2 puppies , this is her proud face ❤🥰”

That wink, though.

3. And speaking of PRIDE … and doggos … introducing Riley the accidental ally.

twitter.com

“This is Riley. He fell asleep on some chalk and woke up an LGBTQ+ icon. Not washing it off all month. 14/10”

"This is Riley. He fell asleep on some chalk and woke up an LGBTQ+ icon. Not washing it off all month. 14/10.”

We Rate Dogs is nothing but joy, BTW. And speaking of joy…

4. These gentlemen each doing their own two-step can just be played on repeat all day long.

@ceceredqueen01

Everyone don’t 2 Step the same ya dig 👑 #gala #mendance🕺😁🤣 #2022 #footwork #fyp

www.tiktok.com

Everyone don’t 2 Step the same ya dig 👑 #gala #mendance🕺😁🤣 #2022 #footwork #fyp

The suits. The hats. The smooth, expressive enjoyment of it all. All day, all day.

5. And in a whole other dance genre, these text tone dance moves are just tight.

See on Instagram

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Clever and well-executed. (Popcorn and Anticipate are my faves.)

6. Apparently, it's possible to use Instagram only as an ice cream flavor checker.

twitter.com

“when he found out I had been making tiktoks he opened tiktok profile and watched each of my tiktoks one by one, said, "these are really great babe" and then went back to never looking at or thinking about tiktok”

While we all struggle to not constantly get sucked into social media, Rachel's husband is out here living a whole life, only checking ice cream flavors on Instagram once a month.

How, Rachel's husband? How???

7. Try not to smile while watching babies smile at Borzah's smile.

"White Smile Borzah" making babies smile

youtu.be

"White Smile Borzah" making babies smile

​Nah, don't try. Just go with it. No sense in resisting. He even got one kid to go from crying to smiling in 10 seconds! (Read the full story here. )

8. Master storyteller Elyse Myers shares a hilarious tale about "edible" wedding plates.

@elysemyers

Turns out, it was as weird as I thought it was. 🍮 #coffeetalk #ecofriendly

www.tiktok.com

Turns out, it was as weird as I thought it was. 🍮 #coffeetalk #ecofriendly

No one tells a story like Elyse Myers, but this one is particularly hilarious. How did she not just die? Read more about her here.

9. Dad drove halfway across the country to surprise his son for his fifth grade graduation.

See on Instagram

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Oof. This one's a doozy. So much love.

10. Let's all pocket a bit of whatever this tee-baller's got.

See on Instagram

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Is that his jam or what? I love that they basically had to turn it off to get him to pick up the bat. And then he went straight back to ballin.' Total icon.

Hope that brought some happiness to your heart. Come back next Friday for another roundup of smileworthy finds from around the internet!

