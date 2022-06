Lakewood, like many communities in California, allows the use of “safe-and-sane” fireworks approved by the State Fire Marshal on the day of July 4th only. These are fireworks that do not explode or go into the air. Their sound does not travel far. And families can enjoy them responsibly as part of a fun…and safe…July 4th celebration. Their use also benefits Lakewood community groups that sell them at stands throughout the city between July 1-4.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO