Throughout a career that lasted over 25 years, Floyd Mayweather was known for being cool under fire. Rarely ever rattled in the ring, Mayweather proved during the handful of moments he was actually challenged that he could deal with the pressure. Check out his ’09 fight with Shane Mosely if further proof is needed. Veteran star Mosely nailed Mayweather early on, making it seem for a flash that Mayweather might, might have met his match. It didn’t happen. By the following round the cooly resolved Mayweather was back in control, and remained so for the rest of the one-sided match.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO