ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute’ On Netflix, Not A Dry Eye In This Full House Of Celebrities Paying Tribute To The Late Comedian

By Sean L. McCarthy
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vefkc_0g77xmC000

A few weeks after Bob Saget unexpectedly died in his hotel room after a stand-up gig in Florida, some of his closest friends in Hollywood, comedy, and music gathered together to pay tribute to him at The Comedy Store, in front of a live audience. Since they filmed it for posterity, it was possible for Netflix to acquire and share it with the rest of us. Was that a good idea, though?
DIRTY DADDY: THE BOB SAGET TRIBUTE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: The all-star tribute to Bob Saget took place at the end of January at The Comedy Store, with the audience there as a fund-raiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation . The foundation’s home page still pays tribute to Saget, for good reason: The late comedian hosted and produced benefits in an attempt to research better therapies, and ultimately, a cure for scleroderma, which had killed his sister. He regularly attracted the biggest names in comedy and music to his cause. Now they were paying it back for him.

The tribute, produced by Mike Binder (who’d known Saget since they both started performing at the Store fresh out of school) and hosted more or less by John Stamos and Jeff Ross, also included Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, and two of Bob’s kids, Lara and Aubrey Saget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGIRq_0g77xmC000
Photo: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

What Comedy Specials Will It Remind You Of?: Netflix also just recently released a tribute special of a different sort for Norm Macdonald, although Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special starts with almost an hour of posthumously new jokes from the comedian before settling into its celebrity tribute panel, without a live audience.

Memorable Jokes: With Ross the “Roastmaster” helping to preside over the tribute, you knew to expect more than a few barbs or zingers.

The best came early, thanks to Chris Rock, who in the course of a couple minutes, noted: “I think it’s sad that the motherf—-er had to die to get Jim Carrey back up onstage,” then followed it shortly thereafter with this tag to someone else’s reference to Saget as a father figure to many comedians and TV viewers: “He’s America’s Dad — that’s not a convicted rapist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISIl1_0g77xmC000
Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

But first, they welcomed Saget’s widow, Kelly, to the stage to offer a few words, touching, funny and tender as she reminisced about the jokes Bob would tell her while giving her tours of the comedy club. “The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian.”

Not the funniest, but this was a public memorial, after all.

Which meant the most memorable moments came from those who clearly knew and loved him the longest, such as Stamos, or from the musical performances by Mayer and Browne. Browne performed “For A Dancer”; Mayer, “Stop This Train”; together, they jammed on Browne’s early songwriting hit, “These Days.” All of those songs favorites of Saget, and even more heartbreakingly bittersweet to hear now. Of course, they ended the tribute with a much lighter singalong, as a video screen behind them broadcast Saget singing his own song, “My Dog Licked My Balls.”

Our Take: When someone famous of cultural importance dies, we’ve become accustomed to the idea of tuning in to a livestream or televised memorial for that person. But when did we reach the point of sitting at home, bored, thinking, hey, why don’t we click on that memorial service from months or years ago? Is this a thing now? Are we already living in this world, and I’m just finding out about it now?

The Netflix tribute to Macdonald carried a different feel to it, precisely because they didn’t share any footage from the actual memorial tribute his friends put on for him last month during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Instead, only a few of them participated in a closed-door, no-audience discussion about Macdonald and his final performance.

This Saget tribute, on the other hand…

Stamos at one point said the tribute was cathartic for him, and he hoped it’d prove cathartic for viewers, too. All of the famous people in Saget’s life talked about how Saget made everyone around him feel good, and about how he felt best about himself once he was onstage performing. So why would we want to sit around and watch something to make us feel sad about Saget when we could watch him do what he did best: Make us laugh. Give us comfort. Share that “cathedral of love, cathedral of laughter” that Carrey said Saget represented.

Is it because Netflix doesn’t have any of Saget’s comedy specials on the platform?

Because if you really want to pay tribute to Saget, you’d seek out his comedy, and you’d support his foundation.

True crime may have proven popular and profitable for podcasting and streaming platforms alike, but I really don’t want to see a world in which celebrity or comedian tributes also become a subgenre of streaming. I really don’t want to be writing a Top 10 Comedian Tributes On Streaming list at any point.

Will you stream or skip #DirtyDaddy : The Bob Saget Tribute on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) June 12, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our Call: Which means the very idea of saying STREAM IT or SKIP IT to a comedian tribute just feels nuts to me. But if you’re going to make me pick, then take note that Bob Saget’s name is on Netflix, then skip this and instead search for actual comedy from Saget. So, yeah … SKIP IT.

Sean L. McCarthy works the comedy beat for his own digital newspaper, The Comic’s Comic ; before that, for actual newspapers. Based in NYC but will travel anywhere for the scoop: Ice cream or news. He also tweets @thecomicscomic and podcasts half-hour episodes with comedians revealing origin stories: The Comic’s Comic Presents Last Things First .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends’ On Netflix, Comedians Pete Has Known For Years Get Their Moment In The Spotlight

Pete Davidson’s first big thing after leaving Saturday Night Live is fronting this showcase of his friends for Netflix. And they really are his friends. One of them is even an ex-girlfriend of his. But he taped this showcase a couple of weeks before announcing he’d leave SNL, so does this mean he would or would not tell all?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live’ On Netflix, Celebrating Funny Women

Just a few days after the finale of Grace and Frankie aired on Netflix, stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin presided over a stand-up showcase at the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles to celebrate the generations of funny women who have followed them.  JANE FONDA & LILY TOMLIN: LADIES NIGHT LIVE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Lily Tomlin is a beloved comedy icon. Jane Fonda is a global icon. They’ve worked together to make us laugh for more than 40 years, from 1980s 9 to 5, then again with Grace and Frankie, and this year co-star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration’ On Netflix, A One-Night Only Affair For Pride Month

Billy Eichner Calls out Dave Chappelle in New Netflix Special: “I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me”. What if almost every famous gay comedian you knew and loved performed on the same show together for one night only? That’s kinda the premise behind Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, which took place last month near the end of the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Neil Patrick Harris Joins ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary in Mystery Role

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in the 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who. Harris, best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, M.D., and The Matrix: Resurrections, is currently filming scenes that will air in 2023, said the BBC. Russell T. Davies, who was the showrunner of Doctor Who from 2005-2010, and will rejoin the show next year, said in a typically mysterious statement: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
John Mayer
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Jon Lovitz
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Mike Binder
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Dave Chappelle
Decider.com

How Did Polly Die In ‘Peaky Blinders’?

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em because everyone’s favorite British-period-hipster-crime-drama is back! After an almost three year absence, Peaky Blinders returns to Netflix today for its sixth and final season. A lot, however, has transpired, both on the show and in real life, and fans may be left wondering what happened to one of the show’s central characters, Elizabeth “Aunt Polly” Gray, the formidable and charismatic matriarch of the Shelby clan and Peaky Blinders gang.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy’ Fans Astounded by “Historic Bad Answer” When Contestant Confuses Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Jeopardy fans were flabbergasted by a contestant’s response on last night’s show when he confused a rock legend with a star of the screen — although, to be fair, both have been knighted by the British monarchy… but that’s about the only major similarity. Mazin Omer, a student from Toledo, Ohio, slipped up on Monday’s (June 13) episode of the game show when he mistook a photo of Michael Caine for an image of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dark Winds’ On AMC, Where A Navajo Tribal Policeman Deals With Dangers Both Criminal And Supernatural

The late Tony Hillerman wrote 18 books featuring the characters of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, so whoever adapted them to television has lots of source material to work with. It’s been adapted for the screen a few times, most notably a PBS miniseries and a film starring Lou Diamond Phillips and the recently-departed Fred Ward. But the new AMC series Dark Winds holds a lot of promise, simply because the person playing Leaphorn, Zahn McClarnon, seems to be a perfect fit for the role.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Captain Glenn Shephard Thinks There’s A “Mutual Attraction” Between Gary And Daisy

As we near the end of another great season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, we rely on our fearless leader, Captain Glenn Shephard, to guide us and the intrepid crew of Parsifal III through the final charter. With over 21 years in the industry, the kindly Canadian kept his cool whether he was dealing with a massive self-tanning lotion stain on an all-white sofa or hungover crew members. Even running aground after a wild storm didn’t faze him. Season 3 did mark the first-time audiences got to see Captain Glenn fire a crew member—deckhand Tom Pearson—after the rookie made several...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Stand Up Comedy#Comedians
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘No Time to Die’ on Amazon Prime Video, Daniel Craig’s Stirring Final Go-Round as James Bond

The making and release of No Time to Die — now on Amazon Prime Video — was about as tortured as Daniel Craig’s take on the James Bond character. You likely know the story: For Craig’s fifth and final go at the franchise, Danny Boyle was originally hired to direct, only to walk away over the dreaded “creative differences,” and eventually replaced by Cary Joji Fukanaga — an upgrade! Then, quite intriguingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame took a whack at the script. When the movie finally was finished, its release date was bumped and nudged several times by Covid-19, proving that the only thing that can overshadow the international release of a mega-sensational Bond picture is a global pandemic. That’s why seven years passed between this and predecessor Spectre, which was so-so, but far better than Quantum of Solace, which followed the quite good Casino Royale, although none of them will ever match the majesty of Skyfall. Parsing the previous sentence reveals an every-other-movie-sucks pattern among Craig-as-Bond movies, which means No Time to Die is primed to be one of the good ones, we hope. We’ll see.
MOVIES
Decider.com

How Starz’s ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Uses Real History to Bring Legends to Life

A Tudor drama without Henry VIII might sound like a sleepy affair, but Starz‘s new series Becoming Elizabeth proves that nothing could be further from the truth. Set during the chaotic aftermath of the tyrant’s rule, the series follows young Princess Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) as she attempts to navigate deadly politics, sibling rivalries, and her own burgeoning sexual desires. Orbiting this far more naive version of the iconic monarch are a cast of characters who are usually flattened into unflattering stereotypes. Starz’s Becoming Elizabeth might change the way you see the legendary Virgin Queen, but it will definitely ask you...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Peaky Blinders’ Based on a True Story?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 — the show’s final season — just landed on Netflix on June 10. If you’re looking to get into the crime show, now’s the perfect time to start. You may, however, have some questions — like, for example, is the period piece based on a true story? We have all the answers you need.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How Many Episodes of ‘The Offer’ Will There Be?

Yesterday (June 9) marked the release of the ninth episode of The Offer on Paramount+, and as the story ramps up, you may be wondering how many more chances you’ll get to immerse yourself in this epic biographical drama about the making of 1972 gangster film The Godfather. This Paramount+ Original miniseries goes deep into the background of producer Albert S. Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) experience bringing the iconic film to life with Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and Robert Evans (Matthew Goode). With Season 1 reaching its end, the show has some excitement ahead to detail how The Godfather became the fully finished, and how it became the unforgettable film it is today.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Patricia Heaton Rips Disney for “Castrating” Buzz Lightyear By Replacing Tim Allen

Plenty of buzz is building around Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, but Patricia Heaton isn’t so psyched about the upcoming release. The actress slammed the Toy Story prequel on Twitter Tuesday (June 14), complaining that her friend Tim Allen had been cheated out of the role he originally played after Chris Evans was tapped to voice the titular character. “Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz!,” Heaton tweeted. “Why would...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Who Does Victor Choose?

Over the course of three seasons, we’ve watched the teens of Love, Victor come out, go out, hook up, and party down. This show has crammed in a whole lot of romance and drama over the past two years, and now it’s all coming to a close. With Season 3 now out on Hulu and Disney+, the students of Creekwood are getting a lot of closure and a lot of new opportunities. And since this is the final season, you know these storylines have an increased feeling of finality.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series In The Works At Netflix

The Ghostbusters franchise has announced that a brand new animated series is in the works at Netflix as well as an animated feature film. A series of tweets revealed the news on Ghostbusters Day (June 8). The movie will have “all new characters and a whole new take.” The yet-to-be-titled film for Sony Pictures Animation is penned by Brenda Hsueh (How I Met Your Mother) and will be directed by Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania 2) and Chris Prynoski (Beavis And Butt-Head Do America). The Netflix series has recruited Ghostbusters: Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan to serve as executive producers. A writer...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘All About Evil’ on Shudder, a Sort-Of Long-Lost Cult Horror Comedy Starring Natasha Lyonne

After a decade or so of obscurity, sort-of long-lost camp-cult splatter flick All About Evil makes its official streaming debut, and the movie surely has Natasha Lyonne’s resurgent career to thank for that. Originally released in 2010, the film stars a post-American Pie and –But I’m a Cheerleader, pre-Orange is the New Black and –Russian Doll Lyonne as a homicidal movie theater owner who makes short films of her heinous crimes in order to save the business. It’s written and directed by Joshua Grannell, better known as San Francisco drag performer Peaches Christ, who had enough clout to land John Waters regular Mink Stole and Elvira herself, Cassandra Peterson, for supporting roles. Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy