Tori Spelling spotlights 14-year-old daughter Stella’s makeup skills

By jzennanyp
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZ216_0g77xjXp00

Stella McDermott’s makeup skills are “Euphoria”-level impressive .

Tori Spelling wished her daughter a happy 14th birthday on Instagram Friday, sharing a carousel of photos that showed off the teen’s colorful, creative beauty looks.

“Happy Birthday to my first born girlie Buggy! Can’t believe you are 14,” Spelling, 49, began her caption.

“My Jill of all trades. The most creative human I know,” the actress continued, adding, “Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!!”

In the snaps, Stella is seen rocking winged lavender eyeliner accented with sparkling crystals, as well as a similar look in lime green.

Other highlights included a classic cat eye paired with a nude lip and a painterly hot pink look with hearts circling both of the teen’s eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXvB3_0g77xjXp00
Stella McDermott would fit right in with the “Euphoria” cast.
torispelling/Instagram

The budding makeup maestro has shared her creations on her own Instagram page in the past, including a “masquerade ball look with a scary twist” for Halloween 2021 and the Valentine’s Day look her mother included in her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fLgC_0g77xjXp00
Stella described this look as “farm girl glam” on Instagram.
torispelling/Instagram

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star also included several throwback shots of Stella through the years.

The teen graduated from middle school this week — and as Spelling noted on social media, it wasn’t a walk in the park.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stella McDermott (@stella_mcdermott08)

“So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate,” Spelling wrote, adding that her daughter “proved them all wrong.”

Spelling shares Stella and younger daughter Hattie, 10 — as well as sons Liam, 15, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5 — with husband Dean McDermott, whom she wed in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fabnx_0g77xjXp00
She went big for Valentine’s Day.
torispelling/Instagram

Divorce rumors have plagued the couple in recent months, and 55-year-old McDermott was spotted without his wedding ring in November. While Spelling often shares photos of her kids, her husband is rarely included — and he’s MIA in the trailer for her new show, “@Home with Tori.”

Despite the speculation, the two have shot down rumors of a potential split, and the former “Chopped Canada” host posted a tribute to his wife on International Women’s Day this year.

