REDDING, Calif. — The first annual Enterprise District Star Party sponsored by the Schreder Planetarium and the Shasta Astronomy Club was held Saturday night. The Enterprise District in Redding has a unique connection with the stars. The streets in the neighborhood have names like 'Galaxy Way' and 'Saturn Skyway'. The Enterprise High School band is also named 'Starship' after the ship from the series Star Trek.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO