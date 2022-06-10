ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Investors with Over $1 Million Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Securities Fraud Class Action:. The litigation focuses on DENTSPLY's assurances that its financial statements fairly presented in all material respects the financial condition of the company. The complaint alleges Defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate DENTSPLY's revenues and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy