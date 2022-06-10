Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opening this summer in Lakewood area

Son of a Butcher is set to open at 480 W. SH 114, Grapevine, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Son of a Butcher serves creative versions of burger sliders as well as shakes and fries. Some of its customer favorite burger sliders include PB&J, Burnt Ends and the Texas Philly, according to its website. There is not currently a set opening date, but construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, according to TDLR. The restaurant has locations at Legacy Food Hall in Plano and in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. www.sobsliders.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO