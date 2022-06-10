ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Nationwide warrant issued for wanted registered sex offender from Idaho

By Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office News Release
 4 days ago

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a wanted registered sex offender.

Joseph D. Broadsword, a 35-year-old male from Post Falls, packed up his stuff and moved out of the Post Falls Mobile Home Park that he once called home.

Now while moving out and going to a new place is not against the law, Broadsword failing to come in and notify the Sheriff’s Office of his address change is illegal.

Broadsword currently has an active no bond, nationwide extradition warrant for his arrest, stemming from a previous Fail to Register charge earlier this year.

Multiple attempts to call Broadsword and get him to turn himself in have been unsuccessful, as his phone numbers are no longer working.

It is believed that Broadsword is living the transient lifestyle, but it’s unknown where exactly he may be. He was last known to be unemployed but he typically works construction. There are no vehicles associated with him, so it is unknown if or what he will be driving.

At this time, it is safe to say that Active/Wanted Registered Sex Offender Joseph D. Broadsword is missing and unaccounted for, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating him to bring him to justice.

Broadsword has a lengthy criminal past with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, most of which was when he was a juvenile. Attached is a photo of Broadsword. If you know of Broadsword’s whereabouts, please immediately call your local law enforcement agency and/or the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

