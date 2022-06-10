Higgins announces student winners of Congressional Art Competition

Kleinhans Music Hall announced the “Art of Jazz” series for the 2022-23 season. Producer Tony Zambito said, “I am very excited about the upcoming season, where we focus on the art of composing in jazz. We’ll have four thrilling performances that will be unique to the series – including a special command performance of music only heard at Jazz at Lincoln Center honoring Chick Corea. The series will offer new compositions and arrangements from Grammy nominees and winners. Some of the leading artists in jazz will be making their first appearance in Buffalo, such as Marquis Hill. They’re looking forward to bringing the ‘Art of Jazz’ to life for the audience.”

