ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Higgins announces student winners of Congressional Art Competition

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtwork by Cardinal O’Hara student Hannah Siegel to be featured in U.S. Capitol with winning pieces from across country. Congressman Brian Higgins announced the winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition. The top winner will have their art displayed in the halls to...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

'NF Murals' features stories of freedom & champions of change

Call for artists: Deadline for applications is June 17. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is seeking four artists to paint murals on Main Street and Depot Avenue in Niagara Falls. The “NF Murals Project” there is entering its fourth mural-making phase, following completion of 16 murals since 2019. Murals feature stories of freedom and champions of change in the Highland community of Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center expands Juneteenth celebrations with special events

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is extending its Juneteenth celebrations past Sunday, with events on Monday, June 20, and Friday, June 24. From 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, the venue is hosting “Underground Railroad and the Seeds on Afro-futurism” at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. This event is in collaboration with author dann J. Broyld and artist Ellex Swavoni, who will not be present at the event, but her art installation will be featured.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & BPO Diversity Council present free 'A Concert for Healing'

√ Local vocalists Sirgourney Cook and Rev. Julian Armand Cook join tribute to Buffalo mass-shooting victims. In the spirit of providing comfort and hope to all affected by the recent mass-shooting tragedy in the Buffalo community, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the BPO Diversity Council announce “A Concert for Healing.” The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Ave.).
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo History Museum debuts new Stitch Buffalo exhibit

The Buffalo History Museum has debuted a new exhibit by Stitch Buffalo, “Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York." A press release noted, “Since 2014, Stitch Buffalo has provided a welcoming space for refugee and immigrant women to connect, express themselves and their culture, and gain economic empowerment through their creativity in the textile arts. Stitch offers recently resettled refugee women the opportunity to hone their skills in stitching and embroidery through ongoing classes and sell their work at a storefront at 1215 Niagara St.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Council on the Arts announces 2022 schedule, with events to celebrate bicentennial

The Lewiston Council on the Arts has announced its slate of events, activities and special programming for 2022. Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski said, "We are very proud to celebrate 54 years of art in Lewiston. The Art Council has been an important part of the transformation of Lewiston from a sleepy, quiet village to a vibrant, livable community and cultural destination. Our programs have served as a model to other communities, of what is possible when we invest in the arts. The dividends are community where people want to live, work and congregate."
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

WNY Book Arts Center hosts 2022 PRINTING PARTNERS sessions

WNY Book Arts Center (Book Arts) will launch the 2022 PRINTING PARTNERS sessions in conjunction with community partner Carnegie Art Center. This program offers free, sequential art classes to children and families in their own neighborhoods, and as always it is free to participate in. Open to ages 8-plus, students will learn the art of origami, printmaking, as well as an array of bookmaking techniques with resident teaching artist Ruby Meritt.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Historic persons to lead tour of Cold Springs Cemetery

The Niagara History Center Step Back in Time Players will host a public tour of Cold Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Guests can join quarryman James Schuler as he tells of his life and then leads a guided tour of the Cold Springs Cemetery with the assistance of cemetery historian Linda Lee. In this idyllic setting, guests will meet the City of Lockport’s first mayor, Benjamin Carpenter (Clint Starke); learn about Quaker Aunt Edna Smith (Pat Kibler-Fries), who assisted her physician husband during the construction of the Erie Canal; Dr. Skinner (Charles Begley) might diagnose what ails the guests, who will then be impressed by the family history of Aaron Mossell as told by his wife, Eliza Mossell (Brenda Reaves).
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Community College announces diamond-themed gala, event co-chairs

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Niagara County Community College. After a two-year hiatus, the annual NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala will return in person with a special diamond theme to mark the occasion. This event is the primary fundraiser to support student scholarships, and will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

NCCC alumni: Celebrate summer with discounted Buffalo Bisons tickets

The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association is partnering with the Buffalo Bisons this summer to offer discounted tickets to home games for the 2022 season. A portion of each discounted ticket sold to Buffalo Bisons home games will benefit the NCCC Foundation/alumni. The discount is valid for all home...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Art of Jazz' at the philharmonic season announced

Kleinhans Music Hall announced the “Art of Jazz” series for the 2022-23 season. Producer Tony Zambito said, “I am very excited about the upcoming season, where we focus on the art of composing in jazz. We’ll have four thrilling performances that will be unique to the series – including a special command performance of music only heard at Jazz at Lincoln Center honoring Chick Corea. The series will offer new compositions and arrangements from Grammy nominees and winners. Some of the leading artists in jazz will be making their first appearance in Buffalo, such as Marquis Hill. They’re looking forward to bringing the ‘Art of Jazz’ to life for the audience.”
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#New York School#High School#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Southwest Airlines
wnypapers.com

Strawberry Fest returns to Youngstown

St. John's Episcopal Church, overlooking the Niagara River on Main and Chestnut streets in Youngstown, will hold its annual Strawberry Fest. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Homemade strawberry shortcake – made with local berries, freshly baked shortcake and real whipped cream –...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara & Wyoming counties have achieved state emergency management accreditation

15 emergency management organizations now accredited under New York's local emergency management program, the first of its kind in US. √ Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services recently recognized both counties at New York State Emergency Management Association Conference in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced Niagara and Wyoming...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
wnypapers.com

TNT Chamber has busy start to summer

The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas held its “Member Appreciation Night” June 9 at 254 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. Food was provided from chamber member establishments. Executive Director Sarah Nelson said this event is a tradition in the Tonawandas. “It was a wonderful evening of friendship and...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Summer at the Castellani Art Museum

The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University (CAM) has many summer opportunities for visitors of all ages and interests. Starting Thursday, June 16, CAM will have newly extended public hours (every Thursday from 1-7 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). General admission is always free.
NIAGARA, NY
wnypapers.com

Artpark 'Wine & Wheels' returns for 2022 season

Artpark’s “Wine & Wheels” returns for the 2022 summer season after selling out in 2021. Artpark will offer a total of 14 “Wine & Wheels” classes, to be held in the Artpark clay studio on Fridays, July 1-29, Aug. 5 and 12. Each date will include classes at 4 and 6 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy