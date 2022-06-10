ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray beats world No5 Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach semis on grass in Stuttgart as Brit get last laugh in ‘Loo-gate’

By Will Pugh
 4 days ago
ANDY MURRAY got revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas after their toilet row at last year's US Open.

The Brit beat No1 seed Tsitsipas 7-6 6-3 in a shock result to reach the Boss Open semi-finals in Stuttgart on Friday.

Andy Murray beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Stuttgart Open semi-finals Credit: Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas had no answer for Andy Murray in Stuttgart as the Brit won in straight sets Credit: AP

Muzza blasted the Greek in August saying he “lost respect” for the 23-year-old after accusing him of cheating for taking too long in the loo at Flushing Meadows.

After his five-set, first round defeat - in which Tsitsipas took seven minute breaks at the end of the second and fourth sets - Murray fired shots on Twitter.

He wrote: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting.”

But world No68 Murray, 35, had the last laugh in Germany as he despatched his foe in one hour and 40 minutes.

World No5 Tsitsipas saved a break point in the seventh game as the opening set went with serve.

But he failed to convert one of his own at 6-6 as Murray forced the tie-break which he won 7-4.

Muzza broke Tsitsipas to move 4-2 up in the second and served out for the victory on his third match point after Tsitsipas saved two on his own serve at 5-2 down.

It is the first time Murray has beaten a player ranked in the world’s top five since 2016 and he was delighted with his showing.

He said: “I did well. He served unbelievably well in the first set and I had very few chances when I was returning.

“But when he was creating opportunities on my serve I stayed strong.

“I played a really solid tie break and in the second set, I served well while his dropped a little bit.

“Once I was in the rallies I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points so it was a good performance.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, almost a full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis.”

And in a subtle dig at Tsitsipas, Murray added: “I don’t want to say I was the smarter player, but maybe this surface suits my style.

“Stefanos plays well on all surfaces but this works really nicely for my game and I’m able to use my strengths better.”

Murray will meet Aussie bad-boy Nick Kyrgios in the semis who went through after a walkover by Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, earlier booked his place in the last four with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

He next faces local favourite Oscar Otte, who went through following another walkover by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

