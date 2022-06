FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews in northern Arizona are getting help from the weather as they work to get a handle on wildfires on the outskirts of Flagstaff. Winds moderated Tuesday after a day of red flag conditions. Authorities downgraded the scale of evacuations but residents of hundreds of homes were still under orders to stay out of fire areas. Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland blazes.

