John Ray Partin, of Powell, Tenn., passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Elmcroft/American House of Halls, Tenn. He was 98. Up until just a few months ago, John was a member of Tennova Fitness Center, where he enjoyed water aerobics. He was a member, deacon, Sunday school teacher and Bible study teacher at Pentecost Baptist Church in Oneida until his move to Knoxville, Tenn. in 1973. He became a member of Glenwood Baptist Church there.

