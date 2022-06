Rochester, N.Y. — Last week, co-owner of Equal Grounds and Assemblyman Harry Bronson had a hateful, homophobic letter mailed to his business, owned by him and his husband. "What's concerning for me and for our staff here is the language where he said, 'Gay bashers should receive a metal of honor.' That's encouraging gay bashing," Bronson explained.

