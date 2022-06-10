James Joseph Markley

KITTY HAWK — Retired United States Navy Captain Lucy M. Kidwell passed away June 11, 2022, in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elgin, Texas to Ruben and Anita Mendoza on June 22, 1947 (both deceased). Lucy was the oldest of six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Kidwell of Martins Point, NC; three children Elizabeth Leonard, Jane Martinez, and Robert Kidwell, Jr.; seven grandsons, James Leonard, David Leonard, Thomas Leonard, James Martinez, Edward Martinez, William Kidwell, and Samuel Kidwell; one sister, Santa Bullard (Gary); one brother, Ruben Mendoza, Jr., her niece, Petrina Bullard; two nephews, Justin Bullard and Austin Bullard; two great-nieces; five great-great-nieces and nephews (all of Dallas Texas), as well as a host of extended family members, former colleagues, and loyal friends from all over the county and the world.
