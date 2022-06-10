ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

James Joseph Markley

islandfreepress.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Joseph Markley, 72, of Buxton, NC died unexpectedly on June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Trenton, NJ on June 19, 1949 and was preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Markley and Maria Pinto Markley. Jamie was a 1967...

islandfreepress.org

islandfreepress.org

Captain Lucy M. Kidwell

KITTY HAWK — Retired United States Navy Captain Lucy M. Kidwell passed away June 11, 2022, in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elgin, Texas to Ruben and Anita Mendoza on June 22, 1947 (both deceased). Lucy was the oldest of six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Kidwell of Martins Point, NC; three children Elizabeth Leonard, Jane Martinez, and Robert Kidwell, Jr.; seven grandsons, James Leonard, David Leonard, Thomas Leonard, James Martinez, Edward Martinez, William Kidwell, and Samuel Kidwell; one sister, Santa Bullard (Gary); one brother, Ruben Mendoza, Jr., her niece, Petrina Bullard; two nephews, Justin Bullard and Austin Bullard; two great-nieces; five great-great-nieces and nephews (all of Dallas Texas), as well as a host of extended family members, former colleagues, and loyal friends from all over the county and the world.
KITTY HAWK, NC
islandfreepress.org

Warren F. McCulley

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Loving father and grandfather, Warren F. McCulley passed from this life to the next on June 6, 2022. Born on Dec 13, 1937, Warren was predeceased by his parents Bertha and Warren C McCulley, and wife Ellen Faye McCulley. He leaves behind his children, Wendy...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr.

KILL DEVIL HILLS — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1958 and worked in food packaging design for RJ Reynolds in Winston Salem for more than 25 years and at Fleming Potter in Peoria, IL for 10 years. His jobs took him to Europe, South America and the Middle East and ignited a love for people around the world. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Forsyth Community College, volunteering for the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (OBX), Store House for Jesus (Winston Salem), and being a ranger at the Currituck Club. He could be found outside his son’s restaurant, the Outer Banks Brewing Station, cleaning up, landscaping and greeting employees and customers alike.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cindy Peckinpaugh Via

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Cindy Peckinpaugh Via of Kill Devil Hills, NC, 63, passed away June 7, 2022 at the ECU Medical Center after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Via; son, Todd Burton (Jennifer Birchett); and grandchildren, Justin, Hannah and Robert. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week – Kittens

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pets of the week courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on these kittens, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

41 Seniors receive diplomas at Cape Hatteras Graduation… WITH SLIDE SHOW

The 41 members of the Class of 2022 at Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS) received their diplomas at a commencement ceremony held on Saturday evening, June 11. The event began with a prelude by the Cape Hatteras Secondary School Graduation Band, conducted by Sean McCroskey, before the class processional to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.”
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County releases new video on local efforts to raise awareness on storm surge

Dare County has released a new video highlighting efforts to improve individuals’ understanding of the risks associated with storm surge, as well as efforts undertaken to improve the monitoring of rising water levels throughout the barrier island community. The project, which was implemented by Dare County Emergency Management, involved...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Scattered severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat possible on Tuesday

Severe weather is possible for the Outer Banks on Tuesday afternoon and evening, while excessive heat will continue to impact coastal North Carolina on Tuesday, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport / Morehead City office. The hot and humid air mass that has moved in on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Avon Farmers Market opening on Tuesday, June 14, for the 2022 Season

The Avon Farmers Market is returning to Hatteras Island for the 2022 summer season on June 14, with dozens of vendors and a mix of new and familiar faces. Originally established in 2010 in Buxton, and eventually finding its permanent home next to the Avon Beach Klub, the Avon Farmers Market has become a weekly tradition for locals and visitors alike, operating every Tuesday morning, rain or shine.
HATTERAS, NC

Community Policy