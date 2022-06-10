ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Eagle Scout Dr. Thomas Craig will be honored

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boy Scouts of America National Eagle Scout Association's National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award will be presented on Saturday, June 18 at the...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Kansas

Members of the Junction City - Geary County law enforcement and a Fort Riley Soldier contingent participated in the 41st annual Torch Run on Tuesday. The run began in Manhattan, moved across Ft. Riley and then through Junction City to Heritage Park. Jacob LaMunyon, Kansas Special Olympics, said all the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Free family fish camp is scheduled on Saturday

Fishing's Future and Geary County Fish & Game Association have announced that there will be a free Family Fish Camp this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gathering Pond in the Milford Outlet Park below the Milford Lake Dam. Bring your fishing poles. There will also be...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning Fort Riley says Col. Anthony D. Gray, former director of logistics for Brooke Army Medical Center and Regional Health Command - Central G4, Joint Base San Antonio, in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, took command of Irwin Army Community Hospital from Col. Edgar G. Arroyo during a ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

City deals with lifeguard shortage at the Swimming Pool

Lifeguard shortages have affected the Junction City swimming pool this season. Parks & Recreation Director, Nic Youngers, noted in the City Manager's recent 515 report that officials anticipated having 10 additional lifeguards this month. Out of the 10 candidates only two attended the lifeguard class and passed the pre-swim test.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
JC Post

Sunflower Fair will be Sept. 20 in Salina

After a two-year hiatus the health and wellness event called the Sunflower Fair is returning to Salina. The North Central Area Agency on Aging has announced that the event, which is geared for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers, will be held Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Tony's Pizza Events Center.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

4th of July weekend festivities in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many family-friendly activities are occurring around Topeka for the weekend leading up to the 4th of July, 2022. Happy Basset BBQ Competition Join Happy Basset for their 2nd annual BBQ Competition from July 1-July 3. The BBQ competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. On Saturday, July 2, judging for […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Animal Shelter receives a $10,000 grant

National nonprofit Petco Love has given a $10,000 grant to the Junction City Animal Shelter. The Shelter applied for the grant. Vanessa Gray, Director, explained that Petco Love is a nonprofit that provides grants to shelters and rescue. "The way they get those funds is when people go to Petco and they ask if you would like to donate at the register."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Juneteenth is celebrated in Heritage Park

Unity was the key message of the Juneteenth celebration in Junction City on Saturday. Brewel Currie, one of the coordinators for the event, estimated the attendance on a steamy, hot day at approximately 400 people. "The message we're sending is unity with our community. It's not about black, white or whatever. It's about us coming together."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scout#Scouts#Boy Scouts Of America#Convention Center
Hutch Post

Pit master from Hutchinson included in Kansas Tourism BBQ video

TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. One of the featured pit masters is Ryan Collum from Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson. You can watch the video here!
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Middle school principal proud of school’s distinguished award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Seaman Middle School express great pride to be named the 2022 Association for Middle-Level Education (AMLE) School of Distinction. Seaman Middle School is, so far, the only school in Kansas to earn such an award from the AMLE. 13 NEWS spoke one-on-one with Seaman Middle School’s Principal, Joshua Snyder, about its latest achievement.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Brigade baseball stays undefeated

Junction City improved to 7-0 with a 14-5 win over the Lawrence Travelers Tuesday night in Lawrence. Junction City will play a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday in Belton, Missouri against the Midwest A's.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Local History: The Kansas River’s big flood — and the legacy it left

It’s often easy to forget about the Kansas River. If we drive over the bridge, we might notice whether the water level is high or low, whether there are sandbars or accumulations of driftwood, and speculate on whether the water is generating power via the dam. The river is there, but it doesn’t play a very visible role in our daily lives.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Arts in the Park, Juneteenth events scheduled

Arts in the Park, Manhattan's annual summer concert series that brings live music to you every Friday throughout the summer, is under way now. For more than 40 years, the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department has sponsored, organized, and produced free weekly outdoor concerts for the Manhattan community. We offer a variety of musical genres, including country, folk, Americana, rock and roll, alt rock, soul, and funk. Shows start at 8:00 p.m. Fridays at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park, unless otherwise noted.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Reno County fire recover effort continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Gift from late Hutchinson woman starts industrial park progress

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce said the progress toward a new industrial park south of South Hutchinson has begun with the first land purchase. "The doors were opened to this conversation by a local businessperson who also cares deeply about Reno County...
KVOE

‘It’s all about love’ Emporia hosts second annual Pride festival Friday and Saturday

After a successful inaugural Pride event in 2021, Emporia’s second installment of the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community was even bigger and better this weekend. Activities kicked off Friday evening with the first Pride Live music festival in conjunction with the monthly First Friday Art Walk. The evening featured live performances of musical theatre selections, classic rock, pop music and much more.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy