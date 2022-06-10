ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish holidaymaker, 69, drowns in Menorca beauty spot in third tragedy in a week for the island

By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline
 4 days ago

An Irish tourist has reportedly drowned on the island of Menorca.

The unnamed 69-year-old holidaymaker was pulled out of the sea by onlookers who tried to revive him before police and then paramedics took over.

The attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drama happened around 5pm today in an area known as Paupa next to Cala Torret, a picturesque beach in the south-east of Menorca.

Local reports said he had been holidaying on the island with friends.

He was the third tourist to drown this week in Menorca.

An Irish tourist has reportedly drowned on the island of Menorca (pictured). The unnamed 69-year-old holidaymaker was pulled out of the sea by onlookers who tried to revive him before police and then paramedics took over (File image)

On Monday a British man aged 70 drowned at a pool at the residential apartment block he was staying at.

The day after an Italian tourist aged 50 died as he took a dip in the sea after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Two people drowned in Majorca today, one of whom was a Swedish holidaymaker aged 79.

A British tourist was brought back from the brink of death after a near-drowning in Majorca yesterday.

Emergency responders resuscitated the 65-year-old after she was spotted face-down in the water at a beach in the popular resort of Puerto de Pollensa.

Police said today she was rushed to hospital after life-saving CPR which was carried out at the scene for nearly an hour.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private clinic called Hospital Quironsalud Palmaplanas.

No-one at the clinic could be reached for comment today and her current condition is unknown.

It was not immediately clear whether she was alone at the beach, known as Tamarells Beach, when Thursday afternoon's drama occurred.

Emergency responders resuscitated the 65-year-old after she was spotted face-down in the water at a beach in the popular resort of Puerto de Pollensa

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed: 'The alarm was raised just after 5pm.

'Lifeguards made the initial attempts to revive her after she was pulled out of the water before emergency responders took over and performed advanced CPR on her when they reached the scene.

'She was revived after about 50 minutes and rushed to hospital.'

Tamarells Beach, which has stunning panoramic views of the Puerto de Pollensa marina bay and mountains, has a popular bar restaurant.

Former PM David Cameron is said to have had lunch there during a previous family holiday in the area.

