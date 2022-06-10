ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 33 Best Movies on HBO Max to Watch Right Now (June 2022)

By Allison Picurro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluding Oscar Isaac's The Card Counter and a timely abortion documentary. If you watched Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight and thought, "Cool, but remember when this guy used to be in stuff for adults?" we have great news for you. The Card Counter, a Paul Schrader movie starring Isaac as an...

TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, June 13

Can you guess what's No. 1 on the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix? If you guessed Stranger Things, you'd be right. Two weeks after its fourth season was released, the series continues its reign over the ranking. It's followed by Adam Sandler's basketball movie Hustle at No. 2, the harrowing true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey at No. 3, the final season of Peaky Blinders at No. 4, and the teen lesbian vampire series First Kill at No. 5.
What to Watch Tonight: Pete Davidson Wants You to Meet His Friends

Pete Davidson, America's most famous comedian who's not famous for his comedy, has the latest in the string of Netflix stand-up specials (I guess you could call them collections? Or some kind of weird twist on a comedy club format?) filmed at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. It's our top pick for what to watch tonight.
8 Shows Like HBO's Barry to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

Barry is one of the best shows on TV, but you already knew that. The stunning Season 3 finale is just the latest proof of its power, as Bill Hader's titular hitman was hauled away in handcuffs in the episode's last moments, his murderous past finally catching up to him as his acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), dealt the final blow in the form of a grand, cinematic betrayal. HBO renewed the dark comedy for a fourth season (with Hader set to direct every episode), but if you're still reeling, we have some recommendations for shows to check out in the meantime.
What to Watch Tonight: Jennifer Lopez Takes You Inside Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

I still think we should've given Jennifer Lopez an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, but I do remember watching her pole dance at the Super Bowl a few years back and thinking, "OK, this is almost as good." In Halftime, her new documentary, Lopez gives us a look into how that halftime show (which she co-headlined alongside Shakira) came together. Later this week, Love, Victor is back for its final season, Jeff Bridges is The Old Man in The Old Man, and Chris Hemsworth is in glasses in Spiderhead.
WWD

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has revealed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. On Wednesday, the film company posted a picture of the actor in character on its official social media accounts, showing him smiling with bleached blonde hair, glowing orange-spray tanned skin and topless wearing a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and his white briefs that say “Ken,” stylized similar to Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “#BARBIE July 21, 2023,”...
The Old Man Review: Jeff Bridges Shines in Tense Political Thriller Without a Clear Good Guy

Bridges stars as an ex-CIA operative whose past begins to catch up with him. There's a moment about halfway through the series premiere of The Old Man where Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is sitting with his grandson, building a castle out of blocks. We don't know anything about Harper yet, but he lives in quite the estate and comes across as thoughtful and articulate. "Space is the breath of art," he says, quoting Frank Lloyd Wright in an attempt to convey some lesson to his grandson. While the grandson might be too young to understand, The Old Man itself could be said to embody the philosophy of that quote. As the series unfolds, it leaves a lot of space for the characters, action, and impactful moments to breathe, creating a slow burn that's often very effective.
Spiderhead Review: Chris Hemsworth's New Action Thriller Has More Brains Than Most Netflix Films

There have been times in your life where you maybe skipped lunch and your blood sugar dropped, you were super cranky, then did something you later regretted, like lash out at someone. (Don't try to deny this, it's part of living life.) Afterwards there's a special kind of shame. You begin to wonder, "Is my whole personality — is everything that makes me me — so easily and drastically altered? If I just had a little packet of cashews things, would things have turned out differently?"
MOVIES
What to Watch Tonight: Love, Victor Heads to Graduation With a Love Triangle to Solve

"What's for dinner?" is the most dreaded question in my household, but tonight the answer is easy: Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The venerable culinary competition series returns with a new iteration — the specifics of which I'm not too clear on (it's bigger?) — to remind you that no normal human has the time, energy, or skill to cook something impressive on a weeknight, so just throw a frozen pizza in the oven. If you'd rather feel butterflies in your stomach, tune in to the final season of Hulu and Disney+'s Love, Victor, which premieres tonight with Victor in the middle of two romantic possibilities as graduation looms. For more hard-hitting action, the NHL's Stanley Cup finals begin! This is a reminder that it's perfectly OK to become a big hockey fan during the playoffs.
