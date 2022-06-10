ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

County discloses virus outbreaks at care homes

By Erick Bengel, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 5 days ago

The Clatsop County Public Health Department has disclosed three coronavirus outbreaks at care homes on the North Coast.

At Clatsop Care Retirement Village in Astoria, 14 residents and three staff tested positive. All infected residents have been vaccinated and double boosted. Two of the staff have been vaccinated and received a booster; one has not received a dose of the vaccine.

Lauren Beard, the facility’s administrator, said no one has been hospitalized because of the outbreak.

At Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton, six residents and two staff tested positive. All eight individuals had been vaccinated. The residents had been boosted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCXqJ_0g77oTYG00
Buy Now The county has urged people to wear masks at indoor gatherings during a surge of virus cases. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

One resident was hospitalized, but she has returned and is recovering, Hannah Olson, the facility’s administrator, said.

At both facilities, infected individuals quarantine in their room for 10 days, and staff wear personal protective equipment when in their presence. The facilities are under the umbrella of the Clatsop Care Health District.

“We’re giving them the best care and taking care of these people, and we will continue to do so,” Olson said.

The Astorian reached out to the third facility but could not immediately confirm the outbreak.

Due to a surge in virus cases, the health department has urged people to wear masks at indoor gatherings, especially where immunocompromised people and other vulnerable populations are present.

The county has also advised people who have not yet been vaccinated and boosted against the virus to do so.

After the county saw a spring lull in COVID-19 infections — less than 20 per week, the county said — case counts have spiked. Scores of new infections appeared in the county in the first week of June, according to Oregon Health Authority figures.

“It’s concerning to me when we’re having outbreaks again in our long-term care facilities because those residents are dependent on us to protect their health and well-being,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said.

An outbreak at Clatsop Care Memory Community last year involved 37 cases and five deaths.

The health authority released a report on Thursday tracking May’s “breakthrough” virus cases, where people who have been vaccinated nevertheless get infected.

Of 44,363 cases statewide, more than 47% were among unvaccinated people, while about 52% were among the vaccinated, according to the health authority. About 62% of the breakthrough cases were among people who had received a booster, the health authority said.

“If you look at the overall data of severity of illness and hospitalizations, those who are boostered experience less severe illness,” Lalich said.

The health authority reported that hospitalization occurred in less than 3% of breakthrough cases and less than 1% have died. “The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80,” the health authority wrote.

The county’s booster rate has lagged behind the vaccination rate, which now stands at about 74%. A county survey among more than 400 self-selected respondents found a hesitancy to get boostered. This was especially true for the second booster shot, which has been approved for age groups and individuals most at risk.

Lalich said she is not trying to sound an alarm but to remind people the pandemic is not over. “The virus keeps mutating,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the county had seen 5,057 virus cases and 50 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the health authority’s tally.

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Groundbreaking Planned For Salem Veteran's Housing Facility

The YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties is breaking ground on their new 34-unit affordable housing building for Veterans. The groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Cottage and Court Streets in Salem. The official address is 220 Cottage Street, Salem. Since March...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Clatsop County, OR
Coronavirus
Warrenton, OR
Health
City
Warrenton, OR
Astoria, OR
Health
Clatsop County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Warrenton, OR
Government
Clatsop County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Astoria, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
County
Clatsop County, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County finishes processing ballots

Clackamas County finished processing ballots for the May primary by the statutory deadline Monday despite a printing error affecting tens of thousands of ballots and a bungled response from officials that caused significant delays in results in the weeks after the election. County Clerk Sherry Hall reported Monday afternoon that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

63% of homeless Portlanders report suffering from mental health issues and say they need more help: False promises survey

In the summer of 2021, Nova Honey believed she was being hunted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. She was scared for her life and desperate for help. The now 23-year-old, who was experiencing homelessness at the time, believed the CIA drugged her water bottle. She remembers the world getting louder as if a crowd of voices was swelling around her. It hurt her ears and, sometimes, the voices would tell her to harm herself – several times she sat in the middle of the road on Portland’s eastside waiting to be hit by a car, waiting for everything to disappear.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Native toxic mushrooms could attract dogs: How to protect your pet

With all the rain arriving in Central Oregon, mushrooms are starting to pop up. If you own a dog, you’ll need to know which fungi isn’t fun for your pet. “For dog owners, you need to just know they’re out there and they’re out there in great numbers this year because of our weather,” said Julie Hamilton the president of the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Long Term Care#Retirement#Outbreaks
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rains cause sewage overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon records dispute plays out against backdrop of election fraud ‘big lie’

A lawsuit over which election records are public is headed to trial later this month as some Oregonians continue searching for ways to discredit the 2020 election. Washington County’s lawsuit against Tim Sippel is, at heart, a dispute over public records. Sippel wants a file tied to the county’s test of election software done before the May 2021 election. The county was ordered to release the file but sued Sippel in March, contending the file is not a public record and seeking a judge’s order stopping the release.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Teenager Will Be Back Hurting People In No Time

So, you’re hearing today about a 16 year old charged with attempted murder on Salem’s transit mall yesterday afternoon. The victim arrived at the hospital with life threatening wounds. But things have changed in Oregon and it means danger down the road for all of us. About 25...
SALEM, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
113
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy