County discloses virus outbreaks at care homes

The Clatsop County Public Health Department has disclosed three coronavirus outbreaks at care homes on the North Coast.

At Clatsop Care Retirement Village in Astoria, 14 residents and three staff tested positive. All infected residents have been vaccinated and double boosted. Two of the staff have been vaccinated and received a booster; one has not received a dose of the vaccine.

Lauren Beard, the facility’s administrator, said no one has been hospitalized because of the outbreak.

At Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton, six residents and two staff tested positive. All eight individuals had been vaccinated. The residents had been boosted.

The county has urged people to wear masks at indoor gatherings during a surge of virus cases. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

One resident was hospitalized, but she has returned and is recovering, Hannah Olson, the facility’s administrator, said.

At both facilities, infected individuals quarantine in their room for 10 days, and staff wear personal protective equipment when in their presence. The facilities are under the umbrella of the Clatsop Care Health District.

“We’re giving them the best care and taking care of these people, and we will continue to do so,” Olson said.

The Astorian reached out to the third facility but could not immediately confirm the outbreak.

Due to a surge in virus cases, the health department has urged people to wear masks at indoor gatherings, especially where immunocompromised people and other vulnerable populations are present.

The county has also advised people who have not yet been vaccinated and boosted against the virus to do so.

After the county saw a spring lull in COVID-19 infections — less than 20 per week, the county said — case counts have spiked. Scores of new infections appeared in the county in the first week of June, according to Oregon Health Authority figures.

“It’s concerning to me when we’re having outbreaks again in our long-term care facilities because those residents are dependent on us to protect their health and well-being,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said.

An outbreak at Clatsop Care Memory Community last year involved 37 cases and five deaths.

The health authority released a report on Thursday tracking May’s “breakthrough” virus cases, where people who have been vaccinated nevertheless get infected.

Of 44,363 cases statewide, more than 47% were among unvaccinated people, while about 52% were among the vaccinated, according to the health authority. About 62% of the breakthrough cases were among people who had received a booster, the health authority said.

“If you look at the overall data of severity of illness and hospitalizations, those who are boostered experience less severe illness,” Lalich said.

The health authority reported that hospitalization occurred in less than 3% of breakthrough cases and less than 1% have died. “The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80,” the health authority wrote.

The county’s booster rate has lagged behind the vaccination rate, which now stands at about 74%. A county survey among more than 400 self-selected respondents found a hesitancy to get boostered. This was especially true for the second booster shot, which has been approved for age groups and individuals most at risk.

Lalich said she is not trying to sound an alarm but to remind people the pandemic is not over. “The virus keeps mutating,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the county had seen 5,057 virus cases and 50 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the health authority’s tally.