It had been rumored for months, and even leaked before the official reveal, but it is now official that 2013’s game of the year, The Last of Us, is getting a full remake for the PlayStation 5. This stunning achievement of a title was developer Naughty Dog’s first new IP since starting the Uncharted games early in the PS3’s lifecycle, and came in the final year of that console’s life before the launch of the PS4. The game was quickly remastered for the new hardware in 2014, and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, again came out right at the end of the PS4 era, this time a few months before the PS5 hit market.

