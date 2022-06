The inflation we see first-hand is a result of pent-up demand not being met by supply, due to factors such as increased consumer spending and disrupted supply chains. The industrial leasing market for value-added production and warehousing in the Borderplex region (El Paso, Juarez, southern New Mexico) is a microcosm of this phenomenon. I recently got to attend a couple of briefings by Christian Perez Giese, Senior Vice President/Director of Industrial and Logistics at commercial real estate services company CBRE’s Borderplex branch, and picked up a lot of current information about industrial space in the Borderplex.

SANTA TERESA, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO