Surgery 'fairly easy' way to correct cataracts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO