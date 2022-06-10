ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sports NFTs: Warriors and Celtics driving NBA Top Shot moments; Josh Allen and Coco Gauff launch NFTs

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 4 of the NBA Finals is...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors vs. Celtics: Top photos from Steph Curry's 43 point performance in Game 4 of NBA Finals

With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry turned in a scorching performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series, 2-2. The reigning Western Conference Finals MVP erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc. Curry tacked on 10 boards to record a double-double while.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy