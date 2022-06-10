Sports NFTs: Warriors and Celtics driving NBA Top Shot moments; Josh Allen and Coco Gauff launch NFTs

If there is one mistake Boston Celtics fans made in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, it’s the fact that they annoyed the hell out of Stephen Curry. In response, the Golden State Warriors star punished their team with 43 points. While Curry actually didn’t need any extra motivation...
The Boston Celtics scored just three points during the final five minutes of Friday’s 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Head coach Ime Udoka was not pleased with his team’s finish and offensive performance in general. After the game, Udoka...
"The team that I would love to play for is not in the playoffs, which is the Lakers," Jame said on The Shop. "If it was one team that I know could make an immediate impact in the postseason and we could be very special it would either be Miami or Golden State for sure."
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC.
Who will win the game?
...
Draymond Green and Boston Celtics fans haven’t had a cordial relationship through the first four games of the NBA Finals, and that doesn’t seem likely to change with Green’s most recent comments on the fanbase. On the most recent episode of his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast,...
With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry turned in a scorching performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series, 2-2. The reigning Western Conference Finals MVP erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc. Curry tacked on 10 boards to record a double-double while.
The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Comments / 0