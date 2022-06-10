ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Native American youth to be tapped for conservation projects

By KRWG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has rolled out guidelines for a new youth service program meant to create job opportunities for...

RLH
4d ago

Hope she does a better job than she did testifying in from of Congress and was clueless. I expected more from my Norwegian sister

