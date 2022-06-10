ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Yankees outfielder takes dig at organization (updated)

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees are looking like the best team in baseball to this point of the MLB season, currently sitting at an impressive 41-16 record on the year. Both the offense and pitching have taken a big leap from last season. And they are doing it without a player who...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 10

Bjorn Ironside
4d ago

so full of himself, Yankees gave him plenty of chances and failed everytime, I see he failed with the Cubs also,tell him McDonald's hiring, bye LOLOLOL 😂😂🤣

Reply(1)
10
Maria Rodriguez
4d ago

He should focus on doing a better job instead of badmouthing. He had plenty of chances.

Reply
13
Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts Gives Honest Admission About Red Sox Organization

When all is said and done, superstar outfielder Mookie Betts will likely be remembered best as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. After all, the 29-year-old is under contract with the Dodgers through the 2032 season, meaning there’s a very good chance he’ll spend the rest of his career with Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Clint Frazier
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Ozzie Albies news

The Atlanta Braves have undoubtedly been the hottest team in all of baseball as of late, winning their last 11 games and turning around a slow start for the 2021 World Series champions. Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals brought the team a small positive and what could be an...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees' lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Jose Trevino (back) is back in action to replace Higashioka at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#The Chicago Sun Times
ClutchPoints

Dodgers get massive warning sign with offensive woes

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping hard. They have only four wins in their last 13 games and are coming off of a sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. The team once destined to make the World Series with ease is looking very mortal. Los Angeles’ offense has been awful in their […] The post Dodgers get massive warning sign with offensive woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Umpire taken to emergency room after Mike Trout’s broken bat hit him in the face

The Los Angeles Dodgers–Los Angeles Angels game Tuesday night had a scary incident in the ninth inning. Angels’ star Mike Trout broke his bat hitting a single on a fastball from Dodgers’ closer Craig Kimbrel, and a piece of the broken bat flew back into home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson, going through his facemask and hitting him in the face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox Wanted Matt Carpenter Before He Signed With Yankees

In 10 games, Matt Carpenter has already built quite a legacy with the Yankees. But this veteran infielder wasn't always destined to suit up in pinstripes. In fact, New York wasn't the only team monitoring his availability when he was released from the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate last month. According to...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Orioles chairman declares future plans

The Baltimore Orioles franchise has been in disarray in recent years and not just on the field. While the franchise has been among the worst in the league over the last six years, the drama behind the scenes has made the Orioles seem like a mess as well. The Angelos family, which owns the team, always seems to be involved in some kind of legal drama or issue related to their relationship with the Washington Nationals and MLB at-large.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Stephen Strasburg news

Stephen Strasburg returned to the Washington Nationals last Thursday after missing almost a year. Less than a week later, he’s going back on the IR, the team announced Monday. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said on Monday that Strasburg experienced discomfort on Sunday after throwing in a bullpen session on...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Red Sox dealt tough blow with latest Nathan Eovaldi injury update

The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation has dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the first half of the season, and the unit will now be without another hurler for at least the coming week. Ahead of their road series finale against the Seattle Mariners, the Red Sox announced that they placed Nathan Eovaldi on […] The post Red Sox dealt tough blow with latest Nathan Eovaldi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy