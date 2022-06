Grand Rapids-based construction management firm Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. is expanding to Colorado after several years of strategic planning. Colorado will mark the company’s third division in addition to its Grand Rapids headquarters and Florida office. The firm has more than doubled in size over the past decade and is on track to generate $390 million in revenue this year, according to a release from the company.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO