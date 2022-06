For the first time in the history of the United States, Juneteenth will be celebrated this year as a federal holiday. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden, signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, recognizing June 19 as a federal holiday. It was on that day in 1865 that the Emancipation Proclamation was read to enslaved African Americans in Galveston Texas, proclaiming that all slaves in the United States were free. On the 157th anniversary of that historic event, the celebrations of citizens in Washington and around the country will be taking on new meaning.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO