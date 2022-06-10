ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Good Heavens! - Official Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Heavens! is a cozy crafting RPG in a world made of floating...

www.ign.com

Overwatch 2 PvP Release Date Announced, Will be Free-to-Play

Overwatch 2's long-awaited PvP mode will be released into early access on October 4 – and it will be going free-to-play. As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard made a special appearance to give an update on Overwatch 2. After years of waiting, the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will be released this October. But where the first Overwatch was a paid release, Overwatch 2 will be going free-to-play.
Overwatch 2: New Tank Hero Junker Queen Announced

Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Window Seemingly Confirmed For Next 12 Months

During today's Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft announced that everything shown would be playable in the next 12 months. There was some question whether that would include the Hollow Knight: Silksong, but now Xbox has seemingly confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up will indeed be out within a year. The confirmation came via...
Leak Reveals Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Might Be Closer Than You Think

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the ultimate experience that a fan can hope for, it consists of the two top games from the series, the last adventure of Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy that consists of a standalone adventure with Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Players have been waiting to get their hands on this remastered collection since it was announced.
The Best RPG Games to Play on Steam Right Now

The RPG Genre is one of the top rated genres in gaming and holds a massive player base. The games that fall under this genre furnish the players with an experience of being in the shoes of someone else. The game provides the player a path to follow, but according to the choices the player makes, the path branches into various possibilities. Here are IGN India's picks for the Best RPG Games on Steam.
Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
Minecraft Wiki Guide

Mud was introduced in Minecraft in The Wild 1.19 update. At first glance, it may not look like it serves a purpose, but Mud can be used as a building block to create a base. You can find Mud in a specific biome or make it yourself. This IGN guide...
Live Your Best Life In The Social Simulation Game Life Makeover

Life Makeover is an upcoming social simulation game on multiple devices from Archosaur Games that wants to give players the ability to create and customize their own avatar, home, clothing, make-up, and so much more. The team at Archosaur has taken this mission very seriously and has worked to build the most realistic-looking materials and clothing alongside a wealth of options to create whatever style your creative mind wishes.
Realm of Damnation Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see finish your journey by visiting the Realm of Damnation, home to the Pit of Anguish dungeon. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
Willfred the Werewolf Chief Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Willfred the Werewolf Chief, including where to locate him, strategies against him, and the rewards you will receive for defeating him.
Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
KOTOR 2 Is Adding Cut Content Later This Year (But You'll Need to Start a New Save)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords will have the original version's cut content added to the Nintendo Switch re-release in Q3 this year. The content was removed from the original version of KOTOR 2 and includes new missions, dialogue, and other content that's woven throughout the entire game. Given how intrinsic it is to the game, players will need to start a fresh save file in order to experience it.
World Map: Regions and Zones Guide

Travelling across Sanctuary in Diablo Immortal will take you from Wortham to Westmarch, and all the way to the Realm of Damnation. Each region is home to unique monsters, special side quests and vastly different surroundings. On this page, you'll find a list of all the zones as well as information on the recommended level you need to be to tackle the quests within them.
subROV - Official Trailer

Watch the fascinating trailer for SubROV: Underwater Discoveries, an upcoming simulation game that allows you to launch and pilot a submarine ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and explore the oceans. The game launches in 2022 for PC. A demo for SubROV is available now on Steam. Chart unknown regions, sample hydrothermal vents, discover new species--all while defying the darkness and crushing pressure of the deeps.
Desert Pyramid

In a Desert Biome, you may come accross an odd structure called a Desert Pyramid, also known as a Desert Temple. Like its counterpart, the Jungle Pyramid, this temple is completely vacant. However, Desert Temples are made of different types of Sandstone, Sand, Red Sand, and Wool. It has a pyramid body in the center with two towers on the front left and right side of it. Many players find that these pre-constructed buildings make good houses.
Library of Zoltune Kulle Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit the Library of Zoltune Kulle, home to the Destruction's End dungeon. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
The Best Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Build

Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro character introduced in the second half of Genshin Impact's 2.7 update, alongside the Arataki Itto rerun. This Kuki Shinobu build guide will explain the best Kuki Shinobu team comp, weapons, and artifact sets, including a Kuki Shinobu F2P guide .Kuki Shinobu occupies an in-between space, since she functions equally well as an Electro sub-DPS or as a healer. How you build only changes slightly depending on which role you prefer, though.
Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022: Everything Announced and Shown

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended has now wrapped up and, as intended, we got extended looks at a ton of the games featured in its main showcase on Sunday. Bethesda’s Pete Hines discussed Starfield, Redfall, and Fallout 76; Playground Games gave a deep dive into its upcoming Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC; and we got new gameplay from small titles including Ara: History Untold and Pentiment.
