Real Madrid and Barcelona will play El Clásico this summer in Las Vegas

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in Las Vegas on July 23 in the headline event of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour.

The El Clásico rivals will face off at Allegiant Stadium for only their second meeting on U.S. soil, and the first since a match in Miami in 2017.

Organizers AEG confirmed details on Friday of the five-match Soccer Champions Tour, which will also include Italian power Juventus and Mexican sides Chivas and Club America.

“Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person,” AEG senior vice president of soccer & business operations and business development Tom Braun said in a statement.

As part of its U.S. tour, Barcelona will also face Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls on July 19 and July 30, respectively.

Soccer Champions Tour schedule

  • July 22: Juventus vs. Chivas – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
  • July 23: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
  • July 26: Real Madrid vs. Club America – Oracle Park, San Francisco
  • July 26: Barcelona vs. Juventus – Cotton Bowl, Dallas
  • July 30: Real Madrid vs. Juventus – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles

