Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's daughter, Gwen, appeared in a campaign ad for her father just weeks before she was found dead at their family home. The 30-second video featured Gwen, 17, blowing out birthday candles at the family's Downers Grove home in suburban Chicago, saying: 'Eighteen, a big year, lots of milestones, like voting for the first time. But not just for anyone.'

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO