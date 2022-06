MILWAUKEE (AP/WLUK) — A 10-year-old boy has been found dead Tuesday after he and two adults were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee. The child and two adults were missing Tuesday after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee a day earlier following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.

