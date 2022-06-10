Two Chances to Run for Fun in Sault Ste. Marie

There are plenty of ways to run for fun, including two 5k races this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie!

The Family Color Run kicks off at 10 a.m. at Lynn Trails.

Registration is by donation.

Events include a 1 mile course, family activities, and more!

Not only is it a fun event, but it’s also helping organizers — three Girl Scouts – earn a medal.

The trio organized the run for the Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn as a cadet.

After the Color Run, runners can also race in the Rock the Locks 5K Run and Walk.

It starts at 6 p.m. in Brady Park behind City Hall.

The route takes you through the Soo Locks Park, then down Historic Water Street, with the race ending back at Brady Park.

It’s $45 per runner, which covers a medal, post race snacks, and a tech shirt.

To learn more about Rock the Locks 5k, click here.