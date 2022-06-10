ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Two Chances to Run for Fun in Sault Ste. Marie

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

There are plenty of ways to run for fun, including two 5k races this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExwTJ_0g77ZmGI00

The Family Color Run kicks off at 10 a.m. at Lynn Trails.

Registration is by donation.

Events include a 1 mile course, family activities, and more!

Not only is it a fun event, but it’s also helping organizers — three Girl Scouts – earn a medal.

The trio organized the run for the Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn as a cadet.

After the Color Run, runners can also race in the Rock the Locks 5K Run and Walk.

It starts at 6 p.m. in Brady Park behind City Hall.

The route takes you through the Soo Locks Park, then down Historic Water Street, with the race ending back at Brady Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXNEU_0g77ZmGI00

It’s $45 per runner, which covers a medal, post race snacks, and a tech shirt.

To learn more about Rock the Locks 5k, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Tie-Dye for Pride This Week in Sault Ste. Marie

Communities across northern Michigan are celebrating pride in their own unique ways. This week in Sault Ste. Marie, you can be a part of the 2nd Annual Tie-Dye for Pride. It’s happening Wednesday, June 15 at 4 p.m. at Sherman Park. T-shirts and color kits will be available, but...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

Road to Recovery Burger Bash in the Soo

You can grab a bite to eat and help support a great organization this week in Sault Ste. Marie. Tomorrow kicks off the MyMichigan Health Road to Recovery Burger Bash at Central Savings Bank. The event runs from 4:30-7 p.m. under the canopy at the branch on Bingham Avenue. Volunteers...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sports
City
Rock, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
9&10 News

Clare County Lottery Club Wins $1.2 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot

A lottery ticket purchase has paid off for the Clare County Lottery Club after they won a $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The two-member club, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store in Harrison and matched the winning numbers: 12-14-24-33-39-44 in the May 7 drawing.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Local Veterinarian Reminds Pet Owners to be Mindful This Summer

With the weather heating up veterinarians are reminding pet owners how to keep their furry friends healthy this summer. People in Traverse City were walking their dogs through downtown on a hot Tuesday afternoon. They say they take breaks, bring water and cool off in the bay, but Veterinarian Craig Brakeman says even that may not be enough.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Business Expansions Bring New Jobs to Cadillac, Fenton Area

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce dozens of new jobs coming to Northern Michigan. Two projects in the area are expected to generate $7.7 million and 68 new jobs. Rexair is expanding their facility in Cadillac, adding new injection molding machines and nine jobs.
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#The Color Run
9&10 News

Manistee County Awarded Almost $250,000 in Latest Round of Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Funding

Michigan is investing an additional $3.3 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to more people, homes and small businesses across the state, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The funds from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program and will go towards projects that will extend high-speed internet service to...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Craig Re-Enters Gubernatorial Race as Write-In Candidate

And back to six. The former front runner in the race to unseat Governor Gretchen Whitmer is back in the running. Former Detroit police chief James Craig still will not be on the ballot. He was removed after fraudulent petition signatures left him shy of the necessary number. Tuesday, he...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
9&10 News

Western Wildfires Force Evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were evacuated and...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
9&10 News

Rexair Manufacturing Expanding Business, Creating Jobs Through Michigan Strategic Fund

Rexair, a vacuum cleaning manufacturer in Cadillac, is getting help from the Michigan Strategic Fund to expand their business and bring in more jobs. The strategic fund is focused on business and economic development under the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It is supporting two projects in Cadillac and Fenton, which are expected to create 68 new jobs and generate nearly $8 million in private investment.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

U.S. Senate Comes to Agreement on Gun Reform

The first signs of bipartisan action on gun control in thirty years. The U.S. Senate looks to have a deal. The bills still have to be written in detail and voted on, but a bipartisan group, including 10 Republicans, have agreed on a rough plan to address the country’s gun laws.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy