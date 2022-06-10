'It was chaos': Georgia native, Capitol police officer describes attack, injury in Jan. 6 testimony
By Emma Hamilton
WJCL
4 days ago
WASHINGTON — "I was an American standing face to face with other Americans asking myself many times how we got here." Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards was the first officer injured by rioters on January 6, 2021. Edwards, a Georgia native and University...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — Police are searching for a shooter after two Georgia deputies were hospitalized during a chase. The chase happened in Bibb County, just outside Macon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies tried to pull...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Aerial video of the scene. ROME, Ga. (AP) — A runaway dump truck struck and killed two men in northwest Georgia on Tuesday, leaving two others with serious injuries. Local news outlets report the brakes failed on a dump truck that was carrying...
ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia reports that she is stepping up security to provide around-the-clock protection following a slew of death threats she has received in response to her office’s investigations and indictments in two high-profile cases; a 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump and his involvement in attempting to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results.
MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sinkholes are becoming an ongoing problem for Georgians who are homeowners. “That’s why I got this barricaded,” Abim Adam told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. Cones and signs are what Adam has placed around this seemingly small hole on his property. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
(GA Recorder) — BJay Pak, the former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who refused to certify former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud, on Monday told the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee that there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she needs extensive security “to stay alive” due to threats. Extensive security precautions have been taken to safeguard Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and her family following the high-profile racketeering indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna and alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang (YSL).
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly fiancé and living with his body. The Associated Press says Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her fiance, Leroy Frankin Kramer Jr., 82, and living with his body for two months.
GREENVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Greenville Police officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after using a law enforcement database to search for information about his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, according to GBI Deputy Director Natalie Ammons. Rory Haynes, 54, was hired as an officer in August...
In three speeches made prior to entering politics, GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that he worked in law enforcement. But according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia candidate’s past insistence that he donned a badge is untrue. In 2013, Walker said he carried a gun because of his involvement in law enforcement. Then, in 2017, he asserted that he worked with the Cobb County Police Department. Finally, in 2019, he even claimed to be an FBI agent. According to Walker’s campaign, the candidate served as an honorary deputy in Cobb County, but the county’s police department said that they do not have records of Walker’s employment. In order to become an FBI agent, one must hold a bachelor’s degree, which Walker never obtained, AJC reported.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia for several runoff races following the May 24th primary. Today we’re highlighting the Republican 2nd Congressional district candidates: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West. They’re hoping to replace thirty-year Democrat incumbent, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop. Out of six...
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks. The change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff. It’s also costing...
Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on...
(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe. She had last been seen Saturday around 3...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The signs are posted, early voting is open in the state of Georgia. “We started early voting this morning at 7:30, and we have early voting here at the city service center only until Friday at 5:30,” says Nancy Boren, Director of Elections and Registration.
