ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'It was chaos': Georgia native, Capitol police officer describes attack, injury in Jan. 6 testimony

By Emma Hamilton
WJCL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — "I was an American standing face to face with other Americans asking myself many times how we got here." Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards was the first officer injured by rioters on January 6, 2021. Edwards, a Georgia native and University...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 16

MTMEng1here
4d ago

My wife asked herself the same thing as she saw one of her fellow officers get beaten unconscious during the one of the riots in her city.... 'how did we get here, how has the US become this evil place.'

Reply
5
Jason Smith
4d ago

so are they going to call Nancy pelosi and ask her why she refused to let the national guard come in before all of this began

Reply(12)
5
Buffalo Soldier
4d ago

Trumpers carrying back the blue flags using same said flags to beat cops 😂 can't make this stuff up

Reply
4
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 10th congressional candidate files complaint over opponent's tweet

ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia DA’s receives death threat over Georgia Election and YSL Indictments

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia reports that she is stepping up security to provide around-the-clock protection following a slew of death threats she has received in response to her office’s investigations and indictments in two high-profile cases; a 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump and his involvement in attempting to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results.
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Essence

Georgia DA Faces Death Threats Over Election Probe And Young Thug Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she needs extensive security “to stay alive” due to threats. Extensive security precautions have been taken to safeguard Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and her family following the high-profile racketeering indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna and alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang (YSL).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#University Of Georgia#Americans
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Falsely Claimed He Served in Law Enforcement, Report Says

In three speeches made prior to entering politics, GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that he worked in law enforcement. But according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia candidate’s past insistence that he donned a badge is untrue. In 2013, Walker said he carried a gun because of his involvement in law enforcement. Then, in 2017, he asserted that he worked with the Cobb County Police Department. Finally, in 2019, he even claimed to be an FBI agent. According to Walker’s campaign, the candidate served as an honorary deputy in Cobb County, but the county’s police department said that they do not have records of Walker’s employment. In order to become an FBI agent, one must hold a bachelor’s degree, which Walker never obtained, AJC reported.
WTVM

Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 republican candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia for several runoff races following the May 24th primary. Today we’re highlighting the Republican 2nd Congressional district candidates: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West. They’re hoping to replace thirty-year Democrat incumbent, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop. Out of six...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRDW-TV

Shortened Ga. runoff costing more in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks. The change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff. It’s also costing...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Former Georgia police officer sentenced for Jan. 6 charge

Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on...
GEORGIA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe. She had last been seen Saturday around 3...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia run-offs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The signs are posted, early voting is open in the state of Georgia. “We started early voting this morning at 7:30, and we have early voting here at the city service center only until Friday at 5:30,” says Nancy Boren, Director of Elections and Registration.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy