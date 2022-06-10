'It was chaos': Georgia native, Capitol police officer describes attack, injury in Jan. 6 testimony

In three speeches made prior to entering politics, GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that he worked in law enforcement. But according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia candidate’s past insistence that he donned a badge is untrue. In 2013, Walker said he carried a gun because of his involvement in law enforcement. Then, in 2017, he asserted that he worked with the Cobb County Police Department. Finally, in 2019, he even claimed to be an FBI agent. According to Walker’s campaign, the candidate served as an honorary deputy in Cobb County, but the county’s police department said that they do not have records of Walker’s employment. In order to become an FBI agent, one must hold a bachelor’s degree, which Walker never obtained, AJC reported.

