Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.

FIFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO