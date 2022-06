Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO