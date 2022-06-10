ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel trip ‘impactful’ and ‘life-changing’ for Jewish mothers

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Thirty-two South Florida Jewish mothers were among 350 women from throughout the world who visited Israel on an eight-day trip organized by Momentum.

Momentum is a global movement that helps women deeply connect to their Jewish values and to the State of Israel. For the trip’s local delegates, the organization worked closely with the Israeli-American Council and Aventura Chabad.

Among the sites the participants visited was the Ethiopian Heritage Center, where they heard from other influential Israeli women like Torah educator Rachelle Fraenkel, the mother of one of the three boys who were kidnapped by Hamas in 2014. They also toured the city of Tzfat, danced at the Western Wall, floating in the Dead Sea and hiking up Masada. The participants also met with Ukrainian and Russian alumni of Momentum who recently fled the war and made Aliyah (immigration to Israel).

The Aventura Chabad group consisted of 25 women.

Chani Forta, program director/rebbetzin at Aventura Chabad, said, “It was an amazing opportunity and a very well done trip to really impact the women so that they can come back really inspired and excited about being more connected to their Judaism.”

Forta said, regarding the Chabad group’s goals for the trip, “The goals were for the women to be much more connected to their Judaism, to each other as fellow Jewish women and moms and to be able to bring that energy back with them and enhance Jewish life here back home.”

Forta said the trip changed everyone’s lives in a major way.

“I think every woman who came back felt like they grew and they have a new network of sisters,” she said. “We’re celebrating birthdays together, we’re planning coffee dates together, sometimes with the whole group, sometimes with a few of the women. It’s really become this family of women who are there to support each other and connect to Judaism. It’s very powerful.”

Other participants from the Aventura Chabad group commented on their experience.

Gabrielle Schpilberg said, “This trip was very impactful and life-changing.”

“I feel even more connected with Israel as a Jewish woman, mother and wife,” Schpilberg continued. “I have always been proud to be Jewish and this trip has only enhanced those feelings to another level. I feel grateful to have experienced this trip with the women from my community. The bond and connections we shared will continue now that we are back home in Miami.”

Moran Lev-Ary Goldschmidt, who described the trip as “truly transformational,” said a highlight was when she was asked to speak in front of hundreds of women at the Shabbat dinner in the Great Synagogue.

“I delivered my speech in English, Spanish, French and Hebrew,” she said. “The response of the women to my words was humbling and incredible. It resonated beyond my wildest dreams. I had no idea that my words could make such a positive impact on the world. This was a life-changing experience for me.”

Esther Khabie Jafif said, “Throughout that incredible and completely amazing week, I met someone who inspired me the most.”

Khabie Jafif said that person was herself, as she feels Momentum is all about self-discovery.

The Israeli-American Council sent four groups on the trip, including one from South Florida.

Sarit Shemesh of Coral Springs, who was part of the IAC group from South Florida and who grew up in Israel, said in a news release, “To see Israel from the lens of a tourist is a completely different vibe.”

“I saw Israel from a completely new perspective and it was amazing,” Shemesh continued. “The opportunity to see other women from all over the world experience Israel from their viewpoint was unique. I feel blessed being here and with this group.”

Visit momentumunlimited.org for more information on the program.

