Portsmouth, VA

Fourth victim in Portsmouth shooting dies

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 1500 block of Maple Ave, June 7, 2022. Police say three adults suffered fatal injuries and another adult is in critical condition. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A fourth victim in a Tuesday morning shooting in Portsmouth has died, police announced Friday.

Samuel Jones, 66, died after he was critically injured in the shooting in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, located in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood. Three other people were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been announced in the killings, but police said witnesses saw a 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 possibly leaving the scene.

Davonta Georgio Lee, 30, and two women, Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37, and Ashley Merricks, 34, were also killed in the shooting. The victims are not believed to have been related, police said.

Portsmouth police officers gathered at the Maple Avenue home for a “RESET walk” Thursday afternoon. Led by Chief of Police Renado Prince, officers split into groups, sending a chaplain with each, as they went door to door to speak with residents along road.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

