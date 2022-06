Hubert Lovell, 92, was welcomed into his everlasting home with God on June 10, 2022. He died at his home with his wife of 70 years, Rowena C. Lovell, and family and friends near. A lifelong native of Clarkesville, he was born on February 1, 1930, to Virgil and Irene Lovell on the land Hubert called home for most of his life. He graduated from Clarkesville High School in 1947 and was the captain of their first football team.

