NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man faces up to five years of court supervision after he admitted to illegally possessing a handgun in the borough. Elijah R. Williams, 39, of the 100 block of North Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of person not to possess firearms in connection with the December 2020 incident. Williams will receive credit for 351 days he spent in jail since June 2021 while awaiting court action on the charge, according to court records.

1 HOUR AGO