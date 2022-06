Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were part examined for their list. How did they determine what made a small town a “good” or “bad” small town? Was it the number of restaurants in town? Did it have anything to do with the history of the town or events that took place there?

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO