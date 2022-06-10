ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHPD: DUI suspect crashed into car at stop sign during high speed pursuit

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

A Surgoinsville man is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle stopped at an intersection Monday night during a high speed pursuit with Church Hill police.

CHPD Officer Logan Tate stated in his report that shorty after 8 p.m. Monday he was at Salley Park when he observed a black Dodge pickup traveling west on West Lane Street at a high rate of speed.

Tate reported that the truck was traveling so fast that it became airborne as it crested a hill in the roadway.

The driver, later identified as Charles David Jackson, 39, 805 Main Street, Surgoinsville, refused to stop when Tate initiated a traffic stop.

“The driver ignored my lights and siren and continued on West Lane Street,” Tate stated in his report. “Once the vehicle reached the stop sign at the intersection of West Lane Street and Old Union Road it crashed into a vehicle that was already stopped at the stop sign, and also tore the stop sign down. The vehicle then continued northbound on Old Union Road at approximately 65 mph in a 30 mph zone.”

Jackson eventually pulled into a residential driveway on Old Union Road where he was arrested.

Tate determiend that Jackson’s drivers license is suspended in North Carolina.

Jackson allegedly admitted to drinking two “Mike’s Hard” cocktails and a pint of Whiskey about 30 minutes prior to his arrest, and Tate reported that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Aside from felony evading arrest Jackson was charged with driving on a revoked license, speeding, reckless driving, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.

