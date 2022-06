Adria Arjona, 30, stars in Warner Bros’ Father of the Bride remake. She plays Sofia, a Cuban-American who is getting married much to the chagrin of her father Billy, played by Andy Garcia. To complicate things, Billy is getting a divorce from his wife Ingrid, played by Gloria Estefan. The film, which comes out June 16 on HBO Max, tells a similar story to that of the 1991 film, which starred Kimberly Williams as the bride and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as her parents.

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO