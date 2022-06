SALINAS, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Monterey County Election's Office gave an update on the June 7 primary results. As of Tuesday evening, only 13 votes were left to count that are in possession of the election clerk. Election officials noted that they will be adding ballots that are returned to us from other counties as well as those ballots that have an outstanding signature statement as statements are returned.

