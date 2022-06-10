ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Battle for RB2 Position to be Highly Competitive

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLO1A_0g77TM9Q00

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said as many as four running backs could have offensive roles in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury felt his offense moved the ball most effectively with running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds healthy together last season.

The duo accounted for 785 receiving and 245 receiving yards in eight games before Edmonds went down with an ankle injury. The two played one game together for the rest of the campaign.

Edmonds left in free agency, but Kingsbury believes there are four running backs on his roster who could step into offensive roles in 2022. Conner is the starter, and there will be a competitive battle for the second spot between Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams.

"I think, between Ward, Eno, Darrell, there's guys that are really going to be battling for that second spot and we're gonna need all of them at some point, I'm sure," Kingsbury said Thursday.

All four running backs bring something different to the offense, plus, Kingsbury didn't mention Keontay Ingram, whom Arizona drafted in the sixth round in April.

Williams has the most experience behind Conner as a fifth-year back who gained over 1,000 scrimmage yards last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona signed him during OTAs. He was 11th in the NFL in receptions by a running back with 47 in 2022.

"Big back, physical, I know he's gonna run hard and I know he's not afraid to lower his shoulder," Conner said Thursday. "I know a lot of people had high praise for him, what he put on the tape on his previous team."

Ward was primarily a special-teams player over his first two seasons in the league after going undrafted in 2020. He is a taller running back who has only nine career rushes.

Benjamin made his NFL debut in his second season last year and took advantage of limited chances down the stretch.

Ward was active over him throughout 2020 and for the first weeks of 2021 due to his special-teams value. Benjamin eventually found a role as a returner and Kingsbury said Benjamin improved mentally and as a blocker in the backfield.

Kingsbury singled him out as someone who is having "one of the best offseasons."

"His running ability has always been there, it's just learning some of the intricacies of our offense and pass (protection) and things of that nature," Kingsbury said. "But he's taken huge strides. I've been really proud of what he did last year and then it's carried over into this offseason."

"The biggest part is probably not thinking, just going out there and knowing what to do and being confident in what to do," Benjamin said on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station at the start of OTAs . "Going into my third year now, a lot has really slowed down."

Benjamin is the smallest and fastest back of the group, providing a different look from the 233-pound Conner and 224-pound Williams. Benjamin is 5-foot-9, 207 pounds, more closely resembling Edmonds' body type.

Conner said having running backs with all different skillsets is beneficial and they are all on the team for a reason.

The sixth-year veteran will be leaned on from the get-go more than last year, as Edmonds got the bulk of the carries before his injury. Conner stepped up when called upon as a runner and receiver, and he finished the season with 18 total touchdowns.

His focus this offseason is getting his body ready for a grueling 17-game season with the hopes of staying durable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWbH0_0g77TM9Q00

© Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Just be available for the team, that's the main thing," Conner said. "I feel like every time I'm on the field, I can contribute great things. I just have to be out there and be available."

The Cardinals will have several position battles that last through training camp like the right-guard spot, the third cornerback and edge rusher opposite Markus Golden.

But the options at running back will give Kingsbury an opportunity to try different looks. Ingram and undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers, who both could be special-teams assets, throw an extra wrench into the mix.

The Cardinals kept four running backs on the 53-man roster last year during the cutdown.

How many will make the cut this time?

Arizona has a two-day mandatory minicamp next week before taking a break ahead of training camp, which starts in late July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
extrainningsoftball.com

Alex Storako Transferring to Oklahoma

Alex Storako is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced on Monday. “Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master’s degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma Can’t wait to be a Sooner! #BoomerSooner,” Storako wrote. On social media this weekend, Storako documented her recruiting...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
959
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy