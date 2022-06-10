ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for killing teen with crossbow

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSwjM_0g77SOx500

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teen with a crossbow last year.

WOOD-TV says Patrick Gilmore, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for shooting Lane Roslund, 17, with a crossbow and killing him.

Roslund was last seen on September 11, 2021. Michigan State Troopers found his body in a shallow grave about a month later on October 13, 2021, according to WOOD-TV. Roslund’s death certificate stated that he was shot with a crossbow, according to WOOD-TV.

WWMT says Gilmore told detectives he intentionally placed Roslund’s sweatshirt and other belongings to trick investigators into believing the teen drowned. The Barry County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, David Banister, told WWMT that he believed it was premeditated murder and was over a marijuana dispute.

Gilmore pleaded guilty in March in exchange for concealment of a body charge to be dropped, according to WWMT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Action News Jax

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hastings, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

New York court rules Happy the elephant is not a person

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s top court ruled that an elephant living at the Bronx Zoo is not legally a person, and thus not entitled to fundamental human rights. In a decision handed down Tuesday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said, “While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm.”
ANIMALS
Action News Jax

Florida pursues ‘holistic’ approach to fatherhood

Florida is preparing to launch mentoring and outreach programs geared toward bolstering fathers’ parenting skills and, in turn, helping at-risk youths as part of a $70 million initiative. The initiative was included in a new law (HB 7065) approved unanimously this year by the Legislature and signed by Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Gilmore
Action News Jax

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
Action News Jax

Citrus production at an eight-decade low

TALLAHASSEE — With the state pouring millions of dollars into research and marketing efforts, Florida’s citrus industry is approaching the end of the 2021-2022 growing season with its lowest production since around the start of World War II. STORY: ‘We’re ramping up for the season’: Jaguars, TIAA Bank...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Crossbow#Violent Crime#Wood Tv#Michigan State Troopers#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida elections take shape as candidate qualifying starts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Congressman Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat whose district was overhauled as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process, helped launch this year’s candidate qualifying period Monday by filing paperwork to challenge Republican incumbent Neal Dunn in another North Florida district. Lawson submitted his paperwork in person...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Action News Jax

Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate easily ousted five-term Rep. Tom Rice, the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. But another high-profile GOP target of Trump in the state, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger.
NEVADA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy