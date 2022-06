A giant tortoise that was long believed extinct has been confirmed alive on the Galápagos islands in an extraordinary discovery. The tortoise, named Fernanda after her Fernandina Island home, is the first of her species identified in more than a century. The existence of the Fernandina Island giant tortoise – or the “fantastic giant tortoise” as it is also known – was discovered in 1906 when a single specimen was collected. In 2019, a new discovery of an unusual female tortoise living on the island hinted to scientists that the species lived on. They had to sequence the tortoise’s...

WILDLIFE ・ 23 HOURS AGO