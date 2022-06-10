ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Woman Sues Legislator for Blocking Her on Facebook

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The woman said her right to free speech was hindered when she was banned from posting on the lawmaker's social media...

Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Rejected ballots, Palin does Palmer

Our coverage of bits and pieces from the campaigns continues. If you love this coverage, consider keeping Must Read Alaska going with a donation. Thank you!. 135,712 votes are in (only 108,981 are counted) in the special primary for the congressional seat that is vacant. That means 80% of received ballots are counted, but more are still coming in and to be counted and announced Wednesday.
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Department of Corrections wants prisoners to have tablets to aid reentry

In his 26 years of being incarcerated, Sylvester Byrd Jr. never had access to the internet. “I went to prison in 1995, like, right as the internet started.” When he got out in 2021, Byrd said he felt like he had missed “the whole entire thing.” Byrd was lucky to have a “phenomenal support network” […] The post Alaska Department of Corrections wants prisoners to have tablets to aid reentry appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Several sailors in Race to Alaska rescued, out of race

Electric vehicles are looking more alluring as gas prices climb over $5 a gallon. Push to install more charging stations continues with an uptick in electrical vehicles on the road in Alaska. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Rachel McPherron and Eric Sowl. Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of...
Must Read Alaska

Alaska votes by the numbers: How different regions voted in the June 11 special congressional primary

While Tara Sweeney, a Republican, won 54% of the northernmost regional vote in Alaska in District 40, there were just not that many votes cast so far — just 1,234 altogether in the special primary election to temporarily fill Alaska’s empty congressional seat. Over 108,000 votes were counted late Saturday night in the special mail-in-only election. That was her stronghold and even with similar results in next-door District 39, it was not enough for her to break into the top four in the special election, in spite of having the most money spent on her campaign and the independent expenditure group supporting her. Sweeney not making the top four was one of the bigger surprises in the election results from the June 11 special primary.
alaskasnewssource.com

Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Electric vehicles are looking more alluring as gas prices climb over $5 a gallon. Push to install more charging stations continues with an uptick in electrical vehicles on the road in Alaska. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Rachel McPherron and Eric Sowl. Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of...
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage area wildfire smoke abated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For most of Monday, the smoke from wildfires around the state was so thick, mountains were barely visible. Tourists stopping at Point Woronzof for a look back at the city barely had a view. Anchorage’s Air Quality Specialist Matt Stichick said the persistent haze nearly caused the first air quality alert of the summer.
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – June 11, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at [email protected] As always, thanks for reading.
alaskapublic.org

Rent is increasing rapidly in Anchorage, and experts say the trend will continue

For renters like Ann Dougherty, finding an affordable place to live has been difficult. “One bed, one bath, $1525. Let’s see if it’s got the square footage,” Dougherty said as she scrolled through Craigslist, looking for an apartment in Anchorage. “It does not have the square footage, but a lot of times, I feel like, a lot of times they’re like 600 square feet.”
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fires and smoke in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With all the smoke in the area, you might be wondering where the smoke is coming from and how close the fires are. Fires burning in the state could be close and we might receive a small amount of smoke or the fires could be far away and produce a lot of smoke. Depending on the size of the fire and which way the wind is blowing determines how much smoke the Interior will receive and for how long.
alaskapublic.org

4 sailors in Race to Alaska are rescued after boats capsize

Four participants in an annual marine race from Washington state to Alaska were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday when some of the contestants’ sailboats capsized. Event organizers said in a statement that the occupants on seven boats had dropped out of the race by 1 p.m. because of rough waters across the Strait of Juan de Fuca northwest of Seattle, KOMO-TV reported.
alaskareporter.com

Salvation Army International Leaders Make Historic Visit to Alaska

WASILLA — The Salvation Army’s international leaders, General Brian and Commissioner Rosalie Peddle are making their way to Alaska June 14. This will be the first time an active general has visited Alaska since The Salvation Army established its presence in the state in 1898, according to a recent press release.
alaska.gov

Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week

WHEREAS, Alaska’s vast natural environment includes terrestrial, freshwater, and marine ecosystems supporting native populations of wild plants, fish and wildlife, as well as cultivated crops and livestock; and. WHEREAS, the introduction and spread of harmful non-native species, also known as invasive species, can alter operations of established natural systems,...
ktoo.org

Alaska senator faces civil trial after blocking a constituent on Facebook

An Anchorage Superior Court judge is considering when and if it is legal for a state legislator to ban a constituent from the lawmaker’s legislative Facebook page. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Matthews heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by an Eagle River woman against Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River. After hearing arguments, Matthews took the case under advisement, with a decision to be issued soon.
Newsweek

