Cleveland, OH

Report: Browns Remain all in on Deshaun Watson, not Looking to Void Contract

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

Despite new lawsuits the Cleveland Browns remain all in on Deshaun Watson and his $230 million guaranteed.

Despite new happenings coming out the Cleveland Browns remain all in on their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson is guaranteed $230 million dollars in his contract with the Browns, the team has no plans to waiver on that at this time, according to a report.

A 23rd and 24th lawsuit have came out against Watson since the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston Texans. The cost was three first round picks, plus more. That is going along with the history making contract that the Browns delivered to Watson.

Disturbing Details of 24th Lawsuit against Browns Deshaun Watson

Cleveland’s contract to Watson does have some protections in it where the team could throw out the guaranteed money — the ability to void the contract is there if it ever came to that.

Browns remain confident in Watson despite recent things coming out.

“The Browns and all of us that know Deshaun are still totally behind him,’’ Hardin said to cleveland dot com. “These latest claims by Buzbee change nothing, and they are totally false, and that will ultimately be what everyone concludes when they hear the evidence.”

